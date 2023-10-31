Katharine McPhee Shares Her Holiday Traditions, Which Include Disneyland

Katharine McPhee is ready for the holidays!

The 39-year-old singer and actress recently opened up about her traditions for the holidays, and they include Disneyland.

Katharine told People that when she was growing up, her family would decorate the house for Christmas on the day after Thanksgiving. She said, “I’ve tried to keep that tradition alive. Even without a husband and kids, I always did it. I think that the holidays are such a great time to become childlike and live in sort of a fantasy of your own.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Now that she’s a new mom, Katharine started a tradition of going to Disneyland around the holidays!

“I started this a couple years ago, after Rennie was born. He was really young, but my sister and her kids, my whole family, went to Disneyland during the holiday season. That’s again [celebrating] that childlike fantasy,” she said. “It’s such a fun, beautiful day. That’s our Disney tradition.”

Pictured here: Katharine and her husband David Foster performing at the 37th Annual Carousel Ball, presented by Dexcom, at the Hyatt Regency Denver on Saturday (October 28) in Denver, Col.

David served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which raised $2.1 million for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Take a look at Katharine‘s new jewelry line for HSN!