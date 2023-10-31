Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 1:17 am

Katharine McPhee Shares Her Holiday Traditions, Which Include Disneyland

Katharine McPhee Shares Her Holiday Traditions, Which Include Disneyland

Katharine McPhee is ready for the holidays!

The 39-year-old singer and actress recently opened up about her traditions for the holidays, and they include Disneyland.

Katharine told People that when she was growing up, her family would decorate the house for Christmas on the day after Thanksgiving. She said, “I’ve tried to keep that tradition alive. Even without a husband and kids, I always did it. I think that the holidays are such a great time to become childlike and live in sort of a fantasy of your own.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Now that she’s a new mom, Katharine started a tradition of going to Disneyland around the holidays!

“I started this a couple years ago, after Rennie was born. He was really young, but my sister and her kids, my whole family, went to Disneyland during the holiday season. That’s again [celebrating] that childlike fantasy,” she said. “It’s such a fun, beautiful day. That’s our Disney tradition.”

Pictured here: Katharine and her husband David Foster performing at the 37th Annual Carousel Ball, presented by Dexcom, at the Hyatt Regency Denver on Saturday (October 28) in Denver, Col.

David served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which raised $2.1 million for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Take a look at Katharine‘s new jewelry line for HSN!
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 01
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 02
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 03
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 04
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 05
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 06
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 07
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 08
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 09
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 10
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 11
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 12
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 13
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 14
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 15
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 16
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 17
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 18
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 19
katharine mcphee david foster carousel ball 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Foster, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images