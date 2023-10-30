'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

The stars of Friends are speaking out for the first time about the death of Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer issued a joint statement Monday (October 30) following the sad news of their co-star’s passing over the weekend at the age of 54.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads, via People.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message was signed by David, Courteney, Jennifer, Lisa and Matt. The cast worked together across 10 seasons on NBC, from 1994 to 2004.

The co-creators of Friends also just issued a statement.

Find out what other stars of Friends have said following the sad news.

Friends fans in New York City are paying tribute to Matthew Perry outside of the iconic apartment building featured on the show.

We’re taking a look back at Matthew Perry‘s memoir, released in 2022, which included a ton of revelations.