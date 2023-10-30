Kim Kardashian's Skims Launches Men's Products, Becomes NBA's Official Underwear Partner - Shop the Best Items!

Kim Kardashian‘s underwear company SKIMS has launched men’s products and now the brand has been named the official underwear partner of the NBA, the WNBA, and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kim said in a statement. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Soccer star Neymar Jr., football player Nick Bosa, and basketball all-star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander star in the recently released underwear campaign for Skims’ first men’s collection.

Now, all of the products are on sale.

SKIMS Mens will introduce three collections: Cotton, Stretch, and Sport. Cotton is a collection of essentials built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear. Stretch is a collection of foundations that will never lose shape: this lightweight, ultra-soft collection is constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric for the perfect fit, every time. Sport is designed to specifically aid performance; this collection of lightly compressive base layers is engineered to sit seamlessly under workout clothes for maximum comfort and support.

