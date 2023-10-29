'Friends' Co-Creators Break Silence After Matthew Perry's Death

The Friends family is speaking out after the loss of Matthew Perry.

The co-creators of the sitcom, Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright, issued a joint statement Sunday (October 29) following the tragic news of the star’s passing over the weekend.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote, via People. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,” they continued.

“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

“We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” they added.

Find out what his family said in their first statement. RIP.