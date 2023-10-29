Matthew Perry's Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Matthew Perry‘s family is speaking for the first time since news broke of the actor’s untimely death.

The 54-year-old Friends alum died by an apparent drowning on Saturday (October 28), and his family shared a statement a day later about the tragic incident.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” his family began in a statement to People. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they continued.

Following his death, a statement was also issued from Warner Bros.: “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

He was also remembered by a Friends co-star soon after the horrible news.