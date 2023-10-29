Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Co-Star Maggie Wheeler Remembers Actor Following His Death

Matthew Perry‘s Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler is remembering the actor following his death at the age of 54 on Saturday (October 28).

If you don’t remember, Maggie played Janice on the show. She dated Matthew‘s character Chandler before he ended up with Monica (Courteney Cox) and was iconic for her distinctive laugh.

She took to social media to pay tribute to her former co-star with a heartfelt message.

Read Maggie Wheeler’s tribute to Matthew Perry inside…

“What a loss,” Maggie wrote alongside a photo of herself and Matthew from the show on Instagram. “The world will miss you Mathew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️”

So many other tributes to Matthew have poured in from celebrity fans, co-stars and friends since the news of his death broke. That includes a touching one from Selma Blair, who described the actor as her “first boy friend.”

However, Maggie is currently the first Friends actor to respond to the news. We will let you know as more speak out.

