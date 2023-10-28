Celebrity Co-Stars, Friends & Fans React to Matthew Perry's Shocking Death

Matthew Perry is being remembered fondly by his friends and colleagues following the devastating news of his sudden death.

The Friends actor passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday (October 28).

As news of the loss spread, celebrities ranging from Selma Blair and Khloe Kardashian to Octavia Spencer and Josh Charles took to the internet to remember Matthew.

Olivia Munn was one of the first celebrities to react to the news on her Instagram story. “On no,” she wrote alongside a broken-hearted emoji and a photo of the actor. “He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I’m so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry.”

“Awful news. RIP Brother,” Matthew‘s The Good Wife co-star Josh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Selma Blair also shared a heartbroken tribute to her “oldest boy friend.”

Parallel Lives co-star Mira Sorvino took to X, writing, “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔.”

Meredith Salenger shared the screen with Matthew in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon and recalled the actor on X. “Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty . . . Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔,” she said.

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world,” Octavia wrote on Instagram.

Khloe took to X to respond, writing, “Rest in peace 💔❤️‍🩹 heart broken. Unbelievable 😫😫.”

“I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing,” Rumer Willis shared on her Instagram story. “When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine yards and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

George Takei took to X to share his thoughts: “What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates.”

Rosie O’Donnell shared a simple tribute on Instagram, writing, “Too sad.”

“A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP 💔,” Melissa Rivers wrote on Instagram.

Others to comment included the likes of Valerie Bertinelli, Tom Green and Nancy Sinatra.

The actor’s final post on Instagram has taken on new meaning following the devastating news of his passing.