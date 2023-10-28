Tyga 'Terrifies' in Art the Clown Halloween Costume - See the Photos!

Tyga is taking inspiration from the Terrifier franchise for his Halloween costume this year!

The 33-year-old rapper showed up at Darren Dzienciol’s Pop Icons Halloween Party on Saturday (October 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif. dressed as Art the Clown.

He donned a black-and-white jumpsuit and a tiny top hat along with his clown mask. Tyga added some blood spatter and carried a saw to add emphasis to his the frightening costume.

The creepy character derives from the slasher horror franchise created by Damien Leone. Art the Clown is a demonic serial killer that haunts the fictional town of Miles County, New York. The movie Terrifier released in 2016, and its sequel came out in 2022. Terrifier 3 is slated to release in 2024.

Outside of the Terrifier movies, the franchise has existed in comic books and short films.

We have to say, Tyga nailed the look, and we are terrified!

