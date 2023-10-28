Ariel Winter Celebrates Her 'Cherished' Relationship With Nolan Gould on 'Modern Family' Star's Birthday

Ariel Winter just made it very clear that Luke and Alex Dunphy’s relationship is still going strong.

The 25-year-old Modern Family actress hopped online on Saturday to wish her onscreen brother Nolan Gould a happy 25th birthday.

She did so by sharing some cute pics and the sweetest tribute that revealed just how close they’d gotten over the years.

Read more about Ariel Winter’s tribute to Nolan Gould…

Taking to her Instagram story, Ariel shared several photos of herself with Nolan, including one of them hugging.

“Our connection is one of the most special and cherished things that came out of our work,” she wrote. “There’s truly no one I’d rather grow up and go through all the seasons with. This relationship will always be one of the most important in my life no matter what. I gained a brother 15 years ago and I couldn’t have been luckier.”

Her second photo was one of them posing for a picture in front of a boat. “Miss this,” she wrote on top of it.

Happy birthday, Nolan! We hope that you have a wonderful day!

Check out Ariel Winter’s tribute to Nolan Gould below…