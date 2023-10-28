Twilight's Kellan Lutz Reunites With Ashley Greene & Jackson Rathbone at Comic Con - See the Pics!

Three of the Cullen siblings reunited, and Twilight fans around the world are loving it!

On Saturday (October 28), Kellan Lutz, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone got together again to attend MCM Comic Con in London, England.

If you forgot, they played three of Edward Cullen’s (Robert Pattinson) siblings – Emmett Cullen, Alice Cullen and Jasper Hale, respectively – in the mega-successful film franchise based on Stephenie Meyer‘s novels.

Thankfully, Kellan shared a couple of pictures from the event!

Head inside to see Kellan Lutz’s pic with his Twilight co-stars…

Kellan posted a multitude of photos from the convention on his Instagram story, including two selfies with his former castmates.

In the first, he and Jackson cheese for the camera. He captioned the pic “Brotherly love.” The second photo features all three of the actors and the caption “Family time.”

Kellan‘s reunion with Ashley and Jackson comes shortly after it was announced that he was set to work with another of his Twilight co-stars in a new project.

He also recently revealed that he was down to star in a Twilight spin-off, but he’d be playing a different character this time around.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart just opened up about if there is a Twilight cast group chat.

Check out Kellan Lutz’s picture from the Twilight mini-reunion below…