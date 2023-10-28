Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly & More Stars Dress Up to Attend Rande Gerber's Casamigos Halloween Party!
Tons of stars came out and dressed up in their best costumes as Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Halloween party!
The event was held on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.
Among the attendees were: Alessandra Ambrosio, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, Paris Jackson, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, David Spade, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Sarah Hyland, Charlotte McKinney, Gavin Rossdale, Lauren Conrad, Rachel Zoe, Shanna Moakler, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Ricky Gervais.
Everyone looked stunning in their Halloween costumes, but some of the most noteworthy looks from the night were Megan and MGK‘s Kill Bill-inspired costumes, Justin‘s snorkeling gear, and Jessica and Paris‘ Britney Spears “Toxic”-themed looks.
The hosts, Rande and Cindy, were dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease.
Other costumes were Austin as Andy Warhol and Kaia as his muse, Edie Sedgwick.
Also in attendance were Eiza Gonzalez, Georgie Flores, Ashley Madekwe, and Victoria Justice.
Head inside to see everyone in the costumes…
Justin Bieber
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Alessandra Ambrosio
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Jodie Turner-Smith
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Chord Overstreet
Glen Powell
David Spade
Lauren Conrad
Rachel Zoe
Gavin Rossdale
Paris Hilton
Shanna Moakler
Charlotte McKinney
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber
Jessica Alba
Paris Jackson
