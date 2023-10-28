Top Stories
Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly & More Stars Dress Up to Attend Rande Gerber's Casamigos Halloween Party!

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 3:07 am

Tons of stars came out and dressed up in their best costumes as Rande Gerber‘s Casamigos Halloween party!

The event was held on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

Among the attendees were: Alessandra Ambrosio, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, Paris Jackson, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, David Spade, Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet, Sarah Hyland, Charlotte McKinney, Gavin Rossdale, Lauren Conrad, Rachel Zoe, Shanna Moakler, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Ricky Gervais.

Everyone looked stunning in their Halloween costumes, but some of the most noteworthy looks from the night were Megan and MGK‘s Kill Bill-inspired costumes, Justin‘s snorkeling gear, and Jessica and ParisBritney Spears “Toxic”-themed looks.

The hosts, Rande and Cindy, were dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease.

Other costumes were Austin as Andy Warhol and Kaia as his muse, Edie Sedgwick.

Also in attendance were Eiza Gonzalez, Georgie Flores, Ashley Madekwe, and Victoria Justice.

Head inside to see everyone in the costumes…

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of celebrities attending Randee Gerber’s Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid
