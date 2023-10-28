Sharon Stone Says Doctors Thought She Was 'Faking' Brain Hemorrhage After Suffering Stroke

Sharon Stone is opening up about the brain hemorrhage she suffered in 2001.

The 65-year-old Emmy winner had a stroke, which caused her brain to bleed for nine days. Afterward, she took a break from acting, though back in June, recalled being “dropped” from Hollywood since.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Sharon spoke about her stroke and brain hemorrhage, remembering the lightning bolt-like” pain she felt in her head.

“I remember waking up on a gurney and asking the kid wheeling it where I was going, and him saying, ‘brain surgery,’” Sharon said. “A doctor had decided, without my knowledge or consent, that he should give me exploratory brain surgery and sent me off to the operating room.”

The Casino star then shared that doctors “missed” her brain hemorrhage “with the first angiogram and decided that I was faking it.”

Sharon continued, “What I learned through that experience is that in a medical setting, women often just aren’t heard, particularly when you don’t have a female doctor.”

The actress also detailed her challenging recovery process and explained that she struggled to walk and lost weight during that period.

“I bled so much into my subarachnoid pool (head, neck, and spine) that the right side of my face fell, my left foot was dragging severely, and I was stuttering very badly,” she said.

Sharon added that she was initially hesitant to go public with her health scare and that she “hid” her disability.

“[I] was afraid to go out and didn’t want people to know,” she said. “I just thought no one would accept me.”

