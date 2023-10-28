Top Stories
Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 1:15 am

Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Share a Kiss Following Dinner with Taylor Swift!

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are looking in love following a dinner with Taylor Swift to celebrate the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)!

The 39-year-old Bleachers singer and producer and the 29-year-old actress were spotted leaving 4 Charles Prime Rib on Friday night (October 27) in New York City after their meal with the “Wildest Dreams” singer.

The married couple, who just tied the knot in August, shared a kiss and looked very happy as they walked the streets of the Big Apple together.

Margaret donned a gorgeous black dress, while Jack sported a stylish leather jacket.

Earlier, Taylor was spotted arriving at the restaurant, and we have the photos!

Jack, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Taylor‘s, notably produced 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

This week, Taylor and Jack celebrated her song “Cruel Summer” topping the Billboard Hot 100!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New York…
