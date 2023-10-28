James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet Reveal Name & Sex of Their First Child!

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Tevenet are sharing their newborn baby with the world!

The 36-year-old entrepreneur, who is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, recently welcomed his first child with Alizee.

On Friday (October 27), James shared the first photos of his and Alizee‘s newborn son on his Instagram.

The trio of photos shows the child, whose name is Inigo, alongside the couple’s dogs.

“He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙,” James wrote in the caption. “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

The name Inigo notably appeared in the popular 1987 film The Princess Bride, based on William Goldman‘s 1973 novel. The character of Inigo Montoya was played by Mandy Patinkin in the movie.

