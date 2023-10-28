Top Stories
Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Sat, 28 October 2023 at 12:08 am

Kylie Jenner to Voice Herself in 'The Simpsons' Halloween Episode!

Kylie Jenner to Voice Herself in 'The Simpsons' Halloween Episode!

Kylie Jenner is lending her voice to an upcoming episode of The Simpsons!

The 26-year-old model and reality star has become the latest celebrity to appear in the animated sit-com, joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Bryan Cranston, Justin Bieber, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, and others.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kylie will voice herself in The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween special, which airs on Sunday (October 30).

On Friday (October 27), Variety shared a sneak peak of the episode, which shows Kylie‘s Simpsons character dressed in black with slicked back hair, diamond earrings, and a smokey eye.

Kylie Jenner recently held a dinner party to celebrate her new clothing line, and we have all the photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, The Simpsons

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images