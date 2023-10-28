Kylie Jenner to Voice Herself in 'The Simpsons' Halloween Episode!

Kylie Jenner is lending her voice to an upcoming episode of The Simpsons!

The 26-year-old model and reality star has become the latest celebrity to appear in the animated sit-com, joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Bryan Cranston, Justin Bieber, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, and others.

Kylie will voice herself in The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween special, which airs on Sunday (October 30).

On Friday (October 27), Variety shared a sneak peak of the episode, which shows Kylie‘s Simpsons character dressed in black with slicked back hair, diamond earrings, and a smokey eye.

