Sophia Bush Unveils New Hand & Elbow Tattoos!

Sophia Bush is getting some new ink as she begins a new chapter in her life!

In August, the 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage. Since October 17, she has been romantically linked to retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday, celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter debuted Sophia‘s new tattoos in a video posted to his Instagram.

The two pieces read “in progress” on her elbow, and “oh boy” on her hand – both in black ink.

Daniel wrote in the caption, “Oh boy! What a fun afternoon with @sophiabush Getting some new art on her body!”

Sophia shared her appreciation for the artist, commenting on the post, “Luh you, boy! 😘🫶🏼.”

Daniel has previously tattooed celebrities such as Kristin Cavallari, Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga.

Find out everything insiders have said about Sophia Bush‘s rumored relationship with Ashlyn Harris so far!