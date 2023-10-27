Top Stories
Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn't Include '1989' Vault Tracks on Original Album

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Kim's Met Gala Dress From 10 Years Ago in New Photos!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 11:59 pm

Sophia Bush Unveils New Hand & Elbow Tattoos!

Sophia Bush Unveils New Hand & Elbow Tattoos!

Sophia Bush is getting some new ink as she begins a new chapter in her life!

In August, the 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage. Since October 17, she has been romantically linked to retired soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday, celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter debuted Sophia‘s new tattoos in a video posted to his Instagram.

The two pieces read “in progress” on her elbow, and “oh boy” on her hand – both in black ink.

Daniel wrote in the caption, “Oh boy! What a fun afternoon with @sophiabush Getting some new art on her body!”

Sophia shared her appreciation for the artist, commenting on the post, “Luh you, boy! 😘🫶🏼.”

Daniel has previously tattooed celebrities such as Kristin Cavallari, Rita Ora, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga.

Find out everything insiders have said about Sophia Bush‘s rumored relationship with Ashlyn Harris so far!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Sophia Bush

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images