Kylie Jenner Celebrates New Clothing Line at Dinner Party with Kendall, Hailey Bieber, & More!

Kylie Jenner was joined by all of her best friends for a dinner party to celebrate her new clothing line, Khy!

The 26-year-old reality star and media mogul was dressed in all black while heading to dinner at famed restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Thursday night (October 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kylie was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner and friends Hailey Bieber, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, and Carter Gregory.

Earlier in the week, Kylie announced her clothing line Khy in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, which called her the Brand Innovator of the Year.

“The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in…King Kylie—who I am at my core,” she told the mag.

