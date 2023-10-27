Cole Sprouse Kills For Kathryn Newton In 'Lisa Frankenstein' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Cole Sprouse becomes a zombie in the teaser trailer for the upcoming new horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein!

The 31-year-old former Riverdale actor stars alongside Marvel’s Kathryn Newton in the film, which marks the directorial debut for Zelda Williams.

Get more details and watch the teaser inside…

Here’s a synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Also starring the film include Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein is set to hit theaters in time for Valentine’s Day, on February 9, 2024.