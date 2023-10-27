Taylor Swift Unleashes '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Deluxe Edition Featuring Kendrick Lamar's 'Bad Blood' Verse

Taylor Swift delivered the ultimate surprise to her fans who have been eagerly awaiting 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Her take on her 2014 album arrived on Friday (October 27). However, Swifties noticed that one song was missing from the tracklist – her duet version of “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar.

Well… We now have an explanation! Taylor just unleashed a deluxe version of the album that includes her duet with Kendrick. She also opened up about working with the rapper again years later!

Head inside to listen to Taylor Swift’s new version of “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar…

Taylor hopped on Instagram Friday morning to share a photo with Kendrick, announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Deluxe Edition.

“Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life,” she wrote. “I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!’, I smiled.”

She continued, adding, “The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me. I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition. 🫶🩵”

Kendrick‘s duet is the only new addition to the deluxe edition of the album!

Press play on the new version of “Bad Blood” below…