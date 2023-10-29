Insider Spills On Justin Bieber's Solo Halloween Outing & Why Hailey Bieber Wasn't With Him

Justin Bieber got in on the Halloween festivities on Friday night (October 27) when he attended the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles.

You might have noticed that the 29-year-old “Peaches” hitmaker did so without his wife Hailey Bieber by his side.

An insider is opening up about why the duo, who spend so much time together, did their own thing for the night.

Read more about Justin Bieber’s solo Halloween party…

A source told ET that Justin attended the party on his own “because he wanted to enjoy some time with friends.”

By the sounds of it, he was the life of the party, too!

“He was taking photos and videos and singing and dancing throughout the night, even to his own song, ‘Despacito’ at one point,” the insider recalled. “He also encouraged other partygoers to dance and was very friendly.”

If you missed it, Hailey recently addressed rumors that she and Justin were expecting their first child together. She even had more to say about their future children.