Britney Spears' Shirtless Uncle Post Explained, Mystery Man Revealed

We are learning more about one of Britney Spears‘ recent social media posts.

The 41-year-old entertainer posted, and has since deleted, a photo of a shirtless man taking a selfie, with his back shown in a mirror.

“This is my uncle 😉 !!! What if his back is my face 🤔🤔 ???” she captioned the pic.

The mystery man’s identity has been revealed, along with the reason why she made the post.

Keep reading to learn more…

In the photo, you could only see a portion of the man’s face, with just one side showing the corner of an eye and his beard.

TMZ reports that the person in the pic is none other than Britney‘s own close friend and manager Cade Hudson!

The photo she posted was an old photo of her friend and she was “just being silly and having fun with her followers,” which something she does often.

If you missed it, J Balvin recently revealed what happened during his dinner with Britney and Maluma!

There have been reports that some A-List stars want to make a movie out of Britney‘s “The Woman In Me,” and one of those A-Listers responded…