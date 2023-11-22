Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2023 at 10:48 am

J Balvin Reveals What Happened During Britney Spears & Maluma Dinner

J Balvin Reveals What Happened During Britney Spears & Maluma Dinner

J Balvin is providing all the details!

The 41-year-old superstar made headlines after posing for photos in a booth alongside Maluma and Britney Spears in October.

And now, he’s addressing what went down.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We told her how proud we are about her,” he told E! News.

“You know, like she’s part of us, and we were in love with her. No matter what position you are in music you gotta give respect for what they have done.”

He added: “I saw her in really good spirit.”

As for whether the two could collaborate one day, he said: “Absolutely yes.”

There are reportedly A-list stars interested in making a movie out of Britney‘s life story!
Photos: Getty
