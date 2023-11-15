A-List Stars, Including Britney Spears' Old Celebrity Crush, Want to Make a Movie About Her (Report)

Britney Spears has multiple stars interested in making a movie about her life, and they are prepared to pay a hefty sum to secure the rights.

Fresh off the release of the 41-year-old Princess of Pop’s best-selling memoir The Woman in Me, reports suggested that studios were circling trying to secure rights to make a movie or documentary about her life.

The latest report reveals that multiple A-list celebrities are also interested. The list even includes one of Britney‘s celebrity crushes.

Read more about the stars who want to work with Britney Spears on a documentary and how much they’re prepared to pay…

According to a report by The Ankler, the likes of Margot Robbie, Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon have all expressed interest in working with Britney on a movie. Her old crush Brad Pitt has also made an effort to get involved.

The rights to a movie could bring in $4 million, but with Britney getting involved in a documentary, it could go for upwards of $40 million (via Forbes).

Is she interested? The outlet noted that Britney was “overwhelmed by the response” and was likely to take some time before making any decisions.

The pop star recently addressed how her book has been covered by the press. She has even already teased a release date for a second book.

If you missed it, over the weekend Britney revealed who she thought was the “most iconic pop woman of our generation.”

She also called out a member of her family for doing something “so messed up.”