Britney Spears Responds to Mom Lynne, Who Denied Throwing Away Her Dolls & Journals

Britney Spears publicly responded to her mom Lynne after she questioned some claims Britney made in her memoir The Woman in Me.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old pop star’s mom took to social media to say that she had not thrown away Britney‘s dolls and journals in their old home. She shared photos of the items and offered to send them to her daughter’s home.

On Saturday (November 11), Britney took to social media to respond, and she was skeptical.

“Mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago,” Britney wrote in a post on Instagram. “Kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up.”

She continued, adding, “Nope, I don’t want them. Keep it all. I honestly don’t care anymore … honestly though.”

Britney and Lynne reunited for the first time in years back in May. The pop star broke her silence about their reunion shortly after it happened.

Interestingly, Britney's latest response to her mom was attached to a post where she praised another pop star.