Britney Spears Recalls Meeting Taylor Swift Before She Was Famous, Calls Her 'Most Iconic Pop Woman of Our Generation'

Britney Spears is a Swiftie, and she’s been a fan for a lot longer than most of the world!

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop hopped on social media on Saturday (November 11) to recall the first time that she met Taylor Swift.

Interestingly, it happened well before Taylor was even a name on the music scene, but Britney could already sense her talent. She even paid the “Shake It Off” pop titan a major compliment.

In a post on Instagram, Britney shared a photo of herself posing with Taylor back in 2003. That was three years before her debut single “Tim McGraw” was unveiled. She paired it with a pic of the pair together at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

“This is way back when but kinda cool … During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you,’” she wrote.

Britney continued, adding, “I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!!”

“We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning !!! Girl crush.”

