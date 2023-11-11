Sharon Stone Reveals the Youngest Man She'd Date After Kelly Ripa Tries to Set Her Up With Her Son

Sharon Stone opened up about one of her dating rules after Kelly Ripa tried to set her up with her 26-year-old son Michael.

The 65-year-old Basic Instinct icon sat down for an interview with the 53-year-old TV host on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast.

During the chat, Kelly revealed that her sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, had a crush on Sharon.

Though she said that the pair were “very dichotomous in their personalities,” Kelly emphasized that they agree on “the hotness of Sharon Stone.” As the conversation continued, Kelly tried to hook her son up with the screen star, prompting Sharon to reveal the minimum age of a man she’d date.

“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” Kelly teased, via Us Weekly. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honor of our family. It would be the joy of my life.”

Sadly, Sharon did not agree. Any man in her life needs to be at least 45.

However, she did call out a double standard in Hollywood, noting that women often dated much older men.

“These women always were 20, 25, 30 years younger than the men,” she mused. “But if we dated someone 10 years younger we’d be cougars.”

If you missed it, Sharon recently called out the major pay disparity between her and her Basic Instinct costar Michael Douglas.