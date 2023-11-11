Is Marvel Bringing Scarlett Johansson & Robert Downey Jr. Back? Kevin Feige Addresses Big Rumor

Marvel president Kevin Feige weighed in on the rumor that has most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ecstatic: Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.‘s iconic characters are coming back to life and returning to action.

If you forgot, both Black Widow and Iron Man died in 2019′s Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett suited up one last time for her standalone movie. However, it was largely believed that both actors were done in the MCU.

A bombshell report called that into question. It suggested that Marvel was planning on getting the six original Avengers together again.

Doing so would entail bringing both Scarlett and Robert back to life. Is that something that’s really an option? Kevin weighed in during a recent interview.

Read more about Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel future…

Speaking to ET, Kevin revealed that he wasn’t even familiar with the rumor.

“We did not discuss that at the retreat is the truth,” he said. “We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert. He’s a part of the family, but in terms of returning we’ll have to see.”

What project is Scarlett involved in? We first learned about it back in 2021.

