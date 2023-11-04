Marvels' Richest Avengers Stars, Ranked! (No.1 Is Worth $300 Million With a Sizeable Lead)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that there is always a running debate about who is the strongest Avenger. That’s one of those questions that has a lot of different answers, but we’re posing a different one today: Who is the richest member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes based on their estimated net worth?

Since assembling for the first time in 2012′s The Avengers, the lineup of the team has constantly changed between movies.

Of course, fans know and love the core group – Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). However, so many other favorites have been added on along the way.

The cast is made up of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But who has amassed the largest approximate net worth over the years? We did some digging and put together a ranking from lowest to highest. With a net worth $50 million higher than the second earner, it’s safe to say that we have a clear winner!

How did we decide who to include as a member of the Avengers? We dubbed anyone who fought with the team in the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame a member of the team and added some other notable heroes who didn’t make it that far.

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the wealthiest members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers based on their estimated net worth…