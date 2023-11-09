Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Responds to Certain Claims In the Singer's Memoir

Lynne Spears is reacting to a couple of claims that her daughter Britney Spears made in her recently released memoir “The Woman In Me.”

The 41-year-old pop star’s mom took to Instagram to publicly send a message to her daughter, in direct response to claims about dolls and a journal.

In her book, Britney shared that during a trip home in 2020, she had discovered that her Madame Alexander dolls and some of her journals, including a binder of poetry were gone.

Lynne reacted to allegations that the belongings were thrown out, she shared photos of several dolls and a binder, and in the caption, wrote a message to Britney, while tagging her account in the process.

“@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!” Lynne captioned the pics. Check out the post below…

