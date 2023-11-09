Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 6:56 pm

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Responds to Certain Claims In the Singer's Memoir

Lynne Spears is reacting to a couple of claims that her daughter Britney Spears made in her recently released memoir “The Woman In Me.”

The 41-year-old pop star’s mom took to Instagram to publicly send a message to her daughter, in direct response to claims about dolls and a journal.

In her book, Britney shared that during a trip home in 2020, she had discovered that her Madame Alexander dolls and some of her journals, including a binder of poetry were gone.

Find out what Lynne said inside…

Lynne reacted to allegations that the belongings were thrown out, she shared photos of several dolls and a binder, and in the caption, wrote a message to Britney, while tagging her account in the process.

“@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!” Lynne captioned the pics. Check out the post below…

Earlier this year, Britney and Lynne reunited in person for the first time in years at the singer’s LA home. Find out what Britney said about that visit.

Last August, Lynne also responded to one of Britney‘s video posts.
