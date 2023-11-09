Top Stories
Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed &amp; New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Thu, 09 November 2023 at 7:01 pm

'Inside Out 2' Cast - Three Stars Returning, Two Actors Not Coming Back, Plus Replacements Revealed

'Inside Out 2' Cast - Three Stars Returning, Two Actors Not Coming Back, Plus Replacements Revealed

Disney has finally released the trailer for Inside Out 2 and we’ve learned who is joining the cast of the movie!

Amy Poehler is returning to lead the film as Joy, but not all of the cast members from the first movie are coming back. It has been reported that there was a pay dispute and now two of the actors have been replaced.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Browse through the slides to see who is returning and who isn’t…

