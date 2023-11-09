'Inside Out 2' Teaser Trailer Introduces 'Anxiety' Voiced By Maya Hawke - Watch Now!

The teaser trailer for Inside Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Inside Out, is finally here!

Here’s a synopsis: Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

The film is set to hit theaters in June 2024.