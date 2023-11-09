Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 6:45 pm

Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Step Out For Vegan Lunch in Sunny L.A.

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are stepping out for some lunch!

The dazzling new couple was spotted heading to vegan restaurant Gracias Madre on Thursday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

Rami, 42, and Emma, 27, kept their looks casual and both donned sunglasses during their walk.

The two actors were seen sipping coffee while walking around a park together on Wednesday (November 8), and we have the photos!

Rami recently broke up with his longtime girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.

Althought it’s not clear when Rami and Lucy ended things, the Mr. Robot star has been spotted with Emma on multiple occasions since July.

The two seemingly confirmed their romance in September when they were photographed kissing.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rami Malek and Emma Corrin in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Emma Corrin, Rami Malek

