Wed, 08 November 2023 at 6:20 pm

Rami Malek & Emma Corrin Sip on Coffees During Walk Around the Park

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are enjoying a day out together.

The new couple sipped on coffees as they went for a walk around a park on Wednesday afternoon (November 8) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, the 42-year-old Oscar winner wore a navy jacket over a black T-shirt with black pants and a black baseball hat while the 27-year-old The Crown star wore a white graphic T-shirt with printed shorts and a baseball hat.

Rami and Emma first sparked dating rumors back in August and then they seemingly confirmed their relationship the following month when they were spotted engaging in some PDA. They then attended Paris Fashion Week together, where they held hands at an event.

The new couple recently joined tons of other stars at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween party!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emma Corrin, Rami Malek

