Blake Shelton Skips CMA Awards: Here's Where He Was Spotted Instead!

Blake Shelton may be one of the most recognizable names in country music, but don’t expect to see him at the 2023 CMA Awards because he’s not even in Nashville right now.

While the red carpet arrivals were beginning for the awards show, the 47-year-old country singer was spotted arriving to tape an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday afternoon (November 8) in Hollywood.

Blake is the main guest on tonight’s episode of JKL, which airs right after the CMA Awards on ABC. Country music fans will still get their fix if they stay tuned in after the show!

It’s actually been years since Blake was even nominated for an award at the CMA Award. His last nomination was in 2019, when he won Single of the Year for “God’s Country.” He also appeared at the 2021 show to perform “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

