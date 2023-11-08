CMA Awards 2023 - Full Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

It’s the night of the 2023 CMA Awards and all of the biggest names in country music will be descending on Nashville for the show.

Luke Bryan is teaming up again with football player Peyton Manning to host the show, which is taking place on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The nominations this year are led by Lainey Wilson, who is one of only four artists in CMA history to ever receive nine or more nominations in a single year.

Jelly Roll, who also has a bunch of nominations, will be on stage twice during the show for two separate performances.

The show airs live on ABC at 8/7c.

Head inside to check out the full list of performers and presenters…

PERFORMERS

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Jordan Davis

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

Carly Pearce

Post Malone

K. Michelle

Chris Stapleton

Tanya Tucker

The War And Treaty

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

JIMMY BUFFET TRIBUTE: Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band, and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally

PRESENTERS

Paula Abdul

Bill Anderson

Nate Bargatze

Kevin Cahoon

Jordan Davis

Cynthia Erivo

Sara Evans

Brian Kelley

Lady A

Martina McBride

Parker McCollum

Craig Morgan

Darius Rucker

Corey Seager

Gerry Turner

Keith Urban

Hailey Whitters

Chris Young