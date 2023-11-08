CMA Awards 2023 - Full Performers & Presenters List Revealed!
It’s the night of the 2023 CMA Awards and all of the biggest names in country music will be descending on Nashville for the show.
Luke Bryan is teaming up again with football player Peyton Manning to host the show, which is taking place on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
The nominations this year are led by Lainey Wilson, who is one of only four artists in CMA history to ever receive nine or more nominations in a single year.
Jelly Roll, who also has a bunch of nominations, will be on stage twice during the show for two separate performances.
The show airs live on ABC at 8/7c.
Head inside to check out the full list of performers and presenters…
PERFORMERS
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Jordan Davis
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Little Big Town
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Old Dominion
Carly Pearce
Post Malone
K. Michelle
Chris Stapleton
Tanya Tucker
The War And Treaty
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
JIMMY BUFFET TRIBUTE: Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band, and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally
PRESENTERS
Paula Abdul
Bill Anderson
Nate Bargatze
Kevin Cahoon
Jordan Davis
Cynthia Erivo
Sara Evans
Brian Kelley
Lady A
Martina McBride
Parker McCollum
Craig Morgan
Darius Rucker
Corey Seager
Gerry Turner
Keith Urban
Hailey Whitters
Chris Young