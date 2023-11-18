Margot Robbie Responds to Reports She Wants to Turn Britney Spears' Memoir Into a Movie

Margot Robbie is addressing all of the rumors surrounding her and Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 33-year-old Barbie actress along with Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, and Brad Pitt are all trying to secure the rights to turn the 41-year-old popstar’s best-selling memoir The Woman In Me into a movie.

While arriving at the 2023 Variety Power of Women event on Thursday (November 16), Margot was asked about the rumors.

“No, no, I’m just hearing that tonight. It’s not true,” Margot told Access Hollywood.

When asked if she would ever play Britney, Margot just laughed and said again, “It’s not true.”

While a Britney project isn't in Margot's future, she is teaming up with Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling again for a new movie!