'The Marvels' (2023) End Credits Scene Explained: Who Plays [SPOILER]? Everything You Need to Know!

We usually start these posts mentioning that fans often wonder if there’s going to be a post-credits scene for the movie they’re watching, but when it’s a Marvel movie, you know there will be one for sure!

The Marvels is now in theaters and everyone is going to be talking about what happens during the scenes at the end of this movie.

In the new film, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

So, how many scenes are there? And when do they happen?

FIRST SCENE

The first “end credits” scene actually happens before the end credits even roll. In it, we see Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) recruiting Hailee Steinfeld‘s Kate Bishop (Hawkeye) to join her mission.

Kate returns back to her home and finds Kamala sitting in the shadow. Kamala invites her to join forces and also briefly mentions that Antman has a daughter (referring to Cassie Lang aka Stature). This looks to be the set up for Young Avengers – rumor has it will comprise of Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, Stature, America Chavez, and possibly Wanda’s kids or young T’Challa.

MID-CREDITS SCENE

A couple minutes into the credits roll, we get the mid-credits scene that you MUST stay to watch.

We see Monica Rambeau waking up in a hospital room – as she wakes she sees her mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), in the room with her and she’s overjoyed that she’s still alive somehow. But it quickly turns because Maria doesn’t recognize her own daughter. Then the camera pans to the doctor in the room and it’s none other than Hank McCoy, aka Beast from X-Men, who is voiced by Kelsey Grammer. With John Ottman’s X-Men theme song playing in the background, Beast explains that Monica is essentially from another dimension. The scene ends with Maria Rambeau removing the blanket she had around her to show her super-hero costume as Binary, a very powerful and fiery version of Captain Marvel.

It looks like Kelsey is joining the MCU after previously playing Beast in 2006′s X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014′s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Those movies were made at Fox before the MCU was launched.

AT THE END OF THE CREDITS ROLL

There’s not an additional scene at the very end of the credits, unfortunately, but there is a cute moment.

We hear a Flerken, the same alien cat species as Captain Marvel’s “Goose”, barfing up.