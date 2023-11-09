Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building to Announce Thirty Seconds to Mars' Seasons 2024 World Tour - Watch!
Jared Leto is climbing to new heights, literally.
The 51-year-old actor and performer climbed the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday (November 9), announcing Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Seasons 2024 World Tour, a run through Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.
This will be the band’s first headline tour in over five years.
Jared accomplished a historic feat, as he completed the first ever climb of the Empire State Building!
“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” he said in a statement, via Live Nation.
The Empire State Building and the tour announcement carry the sentiment that anything is possible if we try.
Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building in NYC, announcing the Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons 2024 World Tour! 🎥: 3 Nuts, Gotham Films, Vancal Cine / Live Nation
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS TOUR DATES:
LATIN AMERICA
Mar 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
Mar 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
Mar 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic
Mar 22 – 24 – Sāo Paulo, Brasil – Lollapalooza
Sat Mar 30 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
EUROPE
Tue Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed Apr 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Fri Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Mon Apr 22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 23 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Apr 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri Apr 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Sat Apr 27 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Mon Apr 29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Wed May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Thu, May 2 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sat May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box
Thu May 9 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia – O’Nepela Arena
Sun May 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Mon May 13 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Thu May 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat May 18 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun May 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue May 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri May 24 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Sat May 25 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour Arena
Mon May 27 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
30 May – 1 June – Galicia, Spain – O Son do Camiño
NORTH AMERICA
*Featuring AFI and support from Poppy and KennyHoopla
Fri Jul 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*
Sat Jul 27 – Ridgefield, WA RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
Tue Jul 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*
Wed Jul 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
Fri Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
Sat Aug 03 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater*
Tue Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*
Wed Aug 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
Fri Aug 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
Sat Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
Mon Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*
Wed Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*
Thu Aug 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*
Sat Aug 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
Sun Aug 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*
Tue Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
Wed Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*
Fri Aug 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
Sat Aug 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Tue Aug 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*
Thu Aug 29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
Fri Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*
Wed Sep 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
Thu Sep 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Sep 14 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Sep 17 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage
Thu Sep 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena