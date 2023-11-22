Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 4:23 pm

Is Machine Gun Kelly Changing His Name? Find Out What He Asked Photogs to Call Him!

Is Machine Gun Kelly Changing His Name? Find Out What He Asked Photogs to Call Him!

Machine Gun Kelly sparked speculation that he is changing his name.

If you didn’t know, MGK‘s real name is Colson Baker, which he does use for acting projects, but for music, he professionally goes by Machine Gun Kelly.

During a recent red carpet appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Party, the 33-year-old musician asked photographers to call him something else, which then had many others wondering if he’s going to be changing his stage name.

Find out more inside…

At the event, MGK asked photographers to just call him “Machine.” He then followed that up with an Instagram caption, saying, “🗣️ ‘machine’”

For some backstory, at a concert about a year ago, TikTok duo Chad and JT held up a sign that said, “change your name!!!” and after noticing it, he responded saying, “I have no idea what that sign means.”

The duo then explained that they wanted him to change his name as to not glorify machine guns.

Fast forward to MGK on the carpet at the GQ party, and he said to photographers, “I haev a request. Instead of Machine Gun, can you just hit me with Machine from now on? Just Machine.”

So, is he really changing his name to just Machine?

@chadandjt Machine Gun Kelly has officially changed his name to Machine. Do you guys think our sign worked? Full video on youtube directed by Reggie Henke #machinegunkelly #mgk #chadandjt ♬ original sound – Chad and JT

EW reports that no, MGK will not be dropping the Gun Kelly from his name, and will remain going by Machine Gun Kelly.

Perhaps though, maybe he will just have photographers say just Machine.

Photos: Getty
