Elisabeth Moss Reveals Division Between Angelina Jolie & Winona Ryder 'Camps' During 'Girl, Interrupted'

Elisabeth Moss opened up about her experience filming Girl, Interrupted with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder.

The trio starred in the 1999 movie alongside the likes of Brittany Murphy and Jared Leto.

While on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Elisabeth explained that the cast divided itself into two “camps” centered around Angelina and Winona.

Keep reading to find out more…

“There was two kind of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie Camp,” Elisabeth told host Kelly Ripa. said, clarifying that the groups were happening off camera “but based on what was on camera.”

She continued, saying, “I was in the Winona Ryder camp, and the Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. Those were the really cool girls.”

Elisabeth added that she “was so intimidated” by Angelina‘s group and didn’t think that she would ever belong.

“I’ve spoken to Angelina since then. She’s lovely. But at the time, it was just incredibly intimidating,” she recalled.

Elisabeth said that she never broached the topic with Angelina, saying, “I’m sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway.”

Did you see that Elisabeth shared some very big personal news earlier this year?