Elisabeth Moss Announces She's Pregnant with First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Elisabeth Moss – she’s going to be a mom!

On Tuesday night (January 30), the 41-year-old Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Elisabeth officially debuted her baby bump as she walked over and took a seat next host Jimmy Kimmel, who addressed her bump up front.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Jimmy joked.

“A little bit of both,” Elisabeth responded with a laugh.

She then opened up about her pregnancy journey, saying that it’s “not bad, actually,” adding, “I’ve been really lucky. It’s been going really well.”

Elisabeth keeps her personal life out of the spotlight and didn’t reveal who the father of her child is.

Later in her interview, Elisabeth asked Jimmy for advice about becoming a first-time parent.

Jimmy, who is a dad of four, then shared that the best bit of parenting advice he got was from Bill Murray.

“He said bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],” Jimmy said.

Jimmy also said that Bill advised him to also bring battery-operated candles to the hospital, “because the lighting is terrible in the room. It’s Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that’s going to happen and you don’t want that.”

“I think that’s a really good list, I like that,” Elisabeth responded.

For the past several weeks, Elisabeth has been busy filming her next movie Shell. Check out the latest set pics here.

Congrats Elisabeth!