Teri Hatcher Reveals Why She Was Once Kicked Off Dating App

Teri Hatcher is swearing off dating apps.

While appearing on the new HSN+ series Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, the 59-year-old Desperate Housewives actress opened up about her time on the popular dating app Hinge which resulted in her getting kicked off.

Teri said that she decided to join the dating app because she doesn’t “meet people” in real life.

“I’ve tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge,” Teri said. “You know, I thought, ‘I’m gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I’m putting myself out there.’ That’s what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off.”

Teri explained that she got kicked off the app because apparently they thought she was a catfish and “pretending to be Teri Hatcher.”

“I complained, I was like, ‘Can I have my money back [since] you kicked me off?’ They apologized, and then I was like, ‘Eh, I’m sort of over it.’ So now I’m over it,” Teri said. “I’m definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there’s any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that’s what it’s gonna have to be.”

After getting kicked off the app, Teri realized she doesn’t actually need a man in her life.

“Honestly, I’m happy,” Teri admitted. “I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it’s fine. I don’t need a man. I have a cat.”

