Drew Barrymore Says She Was Catfished by Man Lying About Being NFL Quarterback

Drew Barrymore is done with dating apps.

During the Friday (Jan. 26) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old actress and host revealed that she’s “about to get off” all dating apps after she was catfished by a man she was talking to.

“Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days,” Drew said. “And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it’s very flattering … but I don’t know who anyone is, and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

Drew went on to say that the man she was talking to told her that he was a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.

“This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams,” Drew shared. “So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn’t have any teams. And then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. And it’s nice to meet you, my name is Drew.’”

She added, “He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams — he’s a musician that thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?”

Co-host Ross Mathews then answered, “You should feel lied too, robbed. I had a fantasy you’d be like the new Taylor Swift and you’d be at the games.”

“Well, we’re also going to the Super Bowl, and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I could meet…’ I wasn’t trying to land a football player,” Drew said. “I was excited to talk about that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles.”

“And then the guy was like, ‘Hey, Drewski,’ and I was like, ‘I hate you… You pithy, deceiving, playful — you’ve made me feel stupid. I don’t know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!’” Drew added.

