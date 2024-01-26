Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid 'Going Strong' After First PDA, Insider Reveals What Bonded Them

An insider provided an update on Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid‘s relationship.

The A-list duo has been chased by romance rumors for months now, but they have yet to publicly confirm that they are an item. However, they’ve been spotted out together frequently and just recently shared their first public display of affection during a joint trip to London.

Following that, a source close to the pair revealed that they are “going strong.” They had even more to say about the relationship, including what helped them develop an easy bond.

“Gigi and Bradley are going strong and have the best time together,” a source told ET. They noted that “the couple gets along really well and bond over being parents to younger children.”

Bradley is a dad to six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with his ex, Irina Shayk. Meanwhile, Gigi shares three-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik. We just recently got rare photos of little Khai.

It’s more than their shared experience as parents that is keeping them together, though.

“They respect each other for working extremely hard and pouring everything they have into their work while remaining humble,” the source added.

