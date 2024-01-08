Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Have Dinner Date With His Mom After Golden Globes

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper celebrated the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with a post-ceremony dinner date!

The Golden Globes took place on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bradley was nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work on Maestro.

Although the 49-year-old actor didn’t take home an award, he went out on the town with his rumored girlfriend and his mom Gloria after the show!

The trio had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles at around 9:20 p.m. PT, TMZ reports.

Per the outlet, Gigi was all smiles as she exited the restaurant, and she was soon followed by Bradley and Gloria.

Neither Gigi nor Bradley has confirmed that they are a couple, however, the two stars have been seen together on a number of occasions in recent months.

