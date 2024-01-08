Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 9:29 pm

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Have Dinner Date With His Mom After Golden Globes

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper celebrated the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with a post-ceremony dinner date!

The Golden Globes took place on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bradley was nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work on Maestro.

Although the 49-year-old actor didn’t take home an award, he went out on the town with his rumored girlfriend and his mom Gloria after the show!

The trio had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles at around 9:20 p.m. PT, TMZ reports.

Per the outlet, Gigi was all smiles as she exited the restaurant, and she was soon followed by Bradley and Gloria.

Neither Gigi nor Bradley has confirmed that they are a couple, however, the two stars have been seen together on a number of occasions in recent months.

Last month, a source provided some inside details on Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper‘s rumored romance.
Photos: Getty Images
