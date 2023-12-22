Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

We just learned more about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper‘s rumored romance.

The Hollywood pair had people wondering if they were an item months ago when they were spotted out together in September. So far, neither has confirmed that they are together.

However, sources close to them have been providing details. Someone new spoke out with the latest update.

Speaking to People, an insider said that Gigi and Bradley are doing “really well.”

“They are getting more and more serious,” they added. “Gigi’s been spending time in Philadelphia with Bradley too.”

The insider alleged that the romance has been going on longer than we were aware and that they are making an effort to keep it out of the spotlight.

“They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant,” the source said. “They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well.”

Earlier this month, both Gigi and Bradley‘s ex Irina Shayk stepped out to support him in an exciting venture.