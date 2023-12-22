Top Stories
Fri, 22 December 2023 at 12:02 pm

Joe Jonas Enjoys a Night Out During Trip to London Ahead of Christmas Holiday

Joe Jonas Enjoys a Night Out During Trip to London Ahead of Christmas Holiday

It looks like Joe Jonas might be celebrating Christmas in London, England amid his ongoing separation from Sophie Turner.

The 34-year-old “Cool” hitmaker was spotted enjoying a night out at Chiltern Firehouse on Thursday night (December 21).

He bundled up in a black jacket, which he wore over a red button-up shirt and paired with a knit beanie. Joe finished off his outfit with a pair of dark-wash jeans and black shoes.

His trip across the pond comes just a few days before Christmas, sparking speculation that he might be celebrating the holiday with his daughters and Sophie.

Keep reading to find out more…

ET noted that the estranged couple worked out a custody agreement that determined who had their girls during the holidays. Joe was with them for Thanksgiving, and Sophie is scheduled to be with them on Christmas.

We hope he has a wonderful time in London and that the family has a good holiday weekend.

Did you see the Jonas Brothersbig tour news?

Scroll through the photos from Joe Jonas’ night out in London in the gallery…
joe jonas night out london 01
joe jonas night out london 02
joe jonas night out london 03
joe jonas night out london 04
joe jonas night out london 05
joe jonas night out london 06
joe jonas night out london 07

Credit: Click News and Media; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Joe Jonas