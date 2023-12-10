Jonas Brothers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour Coming in 2025!

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary in a big way!

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas just completed the North American leg of The Tour, and the brothers just unveiled their future plans!

Keep reading to find out more…

During their concert on Saturday night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the Jonas Brothers revealed that they will hold a 20th anniversary tour in 2025!

“[From] two nights at Yankee Stadium, we have since played 61-or-something shows. We’ve reached the end, but we left you all a card on your seats, I don’t know if you got those when you got in,” Nick said as made the announcement.

“OK, so in 2025, it’ll be the 20-year anniversary of this band,” he continued. “And that card was your formal invite [because] we’re gonna do this thing again.”

Nick then expressed to the crowd how much The Tour, which began back in August, has meant to the band.

“This one has been unbelievable,” he said. “For those of you to come to a show or multiple shows, please know how much we appreciate it. We know that you all have bills to pay, you got real-life stuff. The fact that you still come out here and show us so much love [and] you spend your time with us, it means the world.”

The singer continued, “Truly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you [and] we love you. You’ve made these last couple [of] months unforgettable.”

According to Us Weekly, the cards left on each seat said: “Thank you for a great 2023. See you for the the [sic] 20th anniversary tour 2023 😏,” and they were signed by each of the brothers.

If you missed it, a popular singer revealed that she originally featured on a Jonas Brothers song!