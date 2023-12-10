Queen Elizabeth Wanted Security for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Prior to Her Death, Letter Reveals

The late Queen Elizabeth had wishes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a new letter reveals.

The late Queen, who died in September of last year, said that it was “imperative” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “continue to be provided with effective security” against “extremists” in a letter from the palace written on her behalf, provided as evidence in the High Court as Harry’s libel lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday newspaper continues, via The Sunday Times.

The letter was written by the Queen’s private secretary Sir Edward Young, and was sent to U.K. cabinet secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, after the Sandringham Summit in January 2020, which is where the royal family discussed Prince Harry and Meghan‘s future after announcing they were stepping down from royal duties that year.

Keep reading to find out more…“You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family,” the letter reportedly reads.

“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

The letter was submitted as part of new evidence in a three-day hearing in London regarding Harry’s libel case against the Mail on Sunday.

He is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for libel over a 2022 article about his security arrangements, claiming it was “an attack on his honesty and integrity.”

Evidence submitted this week is raising questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s monetary support from the royal family stopped after they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to America, via the outlet.

