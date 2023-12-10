Top Stories
Sun, 10 December 2023 at 2:25 pm

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Do Some Shopping in Sunny L.A.!

Halsey & Boyfriend Avan Jogia Do Some Shopping in Sunny L.A.!

Halsey and her boyfriend Avan Jogia are stepping out to do some shopping!

The couple was spotted running errands on Saturday (December 9) in Los Angeles.

Halsey wore a long skirt and crop top, while Avan donned jeans, a blue jacket, and a red baseball cap. Both of them sported stylish sunglasses for the sunny weather.

The 29-year-old “Colors” singer and the 31-year-old Victorious actor have been dating since September. They went Instagram official in October, and later coordinated their Halloween costumes!

Most recently, Halsey and Avan wore matching outfits at an Off-White dinner party, and we have the photos!

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Halsey and Avan Jogia out and about in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Avan Jogia, Halsey

